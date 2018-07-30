Cfra Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (BT.A) a GBX 240 Price Target

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (LON:BT.A) received a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective from research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.11) price objective (down previously from GBX 248 ($3.28)) on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 385 ($5.10) to GBX 275 ($3.64) in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 286.05 ($3.79).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.12) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a one year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.46).

In other news, insider Gavin Patterson acquired 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,384.91). Also, insider Simon Lowth acquired 139,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £297,654.72 ($393,983.75). Insiders have bought 148,944 shares of company stock valued at $31,710,420 in the last ninety days.

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

