Cerner Co. (CERN) Holdings Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $2,728,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,557,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Cerner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of Cerner opened at $61.13 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

