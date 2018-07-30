Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $250,381.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.