Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Friday, July 27th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.27.

TSE:CVE opened at C$12.97 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$9.02 and a one year high of C$14.84.

In other Cenovus Energy news, insider Alan Craig Reid acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,061.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

