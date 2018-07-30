Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shares Gap Up to $9.93

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.93. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 3244500 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 987,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

