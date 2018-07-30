Cenovus Energy (CVE) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.27.

Cenovus Energy opened at C$12.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$9.02 and a one year high of C$14.84.

In related news, insider Alan Craig Reid bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,061.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

