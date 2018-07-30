CDW common stock (CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CDW common stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.34. CDW common stock posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW common stock will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW common stock.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 69.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded CDW common stock from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW common stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 553,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,012. CDW common stock has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $1,449,557.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 617,187 shares in the company, valued at $52,281,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $9,755,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,176 shares of company stock worth $11,382,438 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CDW common stock by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CDW common stock by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CDW common stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CDW common stock by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CDW common stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

