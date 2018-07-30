CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Short Interest Update

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,199,520 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 29th total of 42,643,039 shares. Approximately 27.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,397,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 361,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 65.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,256,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,043 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.75 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.44.

CBL opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.18. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.60 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 9.65%. equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.41%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

