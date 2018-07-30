Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.51.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar opened at $142.56 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.