Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post sales of $171.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.56 million. Cars.com reported sales of $156.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $691.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.98 million to $693.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $752.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $726.75 million to $768.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 31.35%.

CARS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of CARS opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

In related news, Director Scott E. Forbes acquired 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,113.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $104,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $405,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 36.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after acquiring an additional 824,872 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,905,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 307,643 shares in the last quarter. Pelorus Jack Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 145,262 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

