Cars.com (CARS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.18

News articles about Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cars.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5416321706414 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,529. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Cars.com had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $159.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 million. analysts predict that Cars.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott E. Forbes acquired 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $200,834.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock worth $405,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

