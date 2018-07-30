Care.com (CRCM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.5-193.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.22 million.Care.com also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Care.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Care.com from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE CRCM opened at $20.76 on Monday. Care.com has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $642.45 million, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Care.com had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $371,305.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,157,700.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,931. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

