Care.com (CRCM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.0-49.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.98 million.Care.com also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.

Shares of CRCM stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. Care.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Care.com from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Care.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Care.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $371,305.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,157,700.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,931. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

