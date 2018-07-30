Care.com (CRCM) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Care.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Care.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Care.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Care.com traded down $3.41, hitting $17.35, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 866,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,633. Care.com has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.45 million, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Care.com had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Care.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Care.com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,586.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,931 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Care.com by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Care.com by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Care.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Care.com by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 57,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Care.com by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

