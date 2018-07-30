Cardano (ADA) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $68.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001866 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Bithumb and Cryptomate.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00081751 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00090842 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.88 or 0.05496651 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021032 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00069201 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Cryptomate, DragonEX, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Bitbns, Indodax, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Coinnest, Huobi, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

