Carbon Black (CBLK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.89

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 6151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

CBLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Carbon Black Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carbon Black stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.19% of Carbon Black as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.