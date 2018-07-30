Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 28.17%.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial traded up $0.05, reaching $13.12, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,775. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag bought 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $39,901.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 583,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,269,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after buying an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,068,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 36.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 823,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 220,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,506,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,405,000 after buying an additional 142,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

