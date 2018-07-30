Capitala Finance (CPTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. On average, analysts expect Capitala Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capitala Finance opened at $8.63 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $137.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $36,989.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Capitala Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capitala Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

