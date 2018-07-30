Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,110 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 129,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 87,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF traded down $0.13, hitting $27.28, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 879,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,649. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $30.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

