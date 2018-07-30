Canaccord Genuity Raises Avation (AVAP) Price Target to GBX 316

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 300 ($3.97) to GBX 316 ($4.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Avation opened at GBX 216 ($2.86) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Avation has a one year low of GBX 189.20 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.31).

Get Avation alerts:

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aircraft Leasing and Business Procurement. The company owns a range of commercial passenger aircraft; and supplies new and refurbished aircraft parts. It is also involved in the financing business.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.