Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

In related news, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock worth $997,280. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,782,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 578,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,344,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 804,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 352,846 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Camping World has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

