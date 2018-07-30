Cameco (CCO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.08.

TSE:CCO opened at C$14.11 on Friday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$9.90 and a 52 week high of C$15.95.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of C$333.00 million for the quarter.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

