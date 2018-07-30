Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Exelon to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon traded down $0.40, hitting $41.80, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 278,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.