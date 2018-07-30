Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 63.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $315,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $63.50 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Eaton Vance traded down $0.40, hitting $53.07, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 25,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

