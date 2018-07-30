Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,303,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,727,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,108,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $410,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,518.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group traded down $4.48, hitting $161.01, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 68,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Compass Point began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

