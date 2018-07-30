Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 5,605 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19,353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 956,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,860,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,877,000 after purchasing an additional 210,698 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,805,000 after purchasing an additional 143,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,085,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,438,000 after purchasing an additional 94,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF traded down $0.20, reaching $116.62, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,637. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

