Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 9,935 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 135,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 76,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,723. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

