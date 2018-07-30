Calgon Carbon (CCC) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calgon Carbon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7318132326934 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Calgon Carbon traded up $0.02, hitting $0.52, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 4,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,459. Calgon Carbon has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

