CAI International (CAI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

CAI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NYSE:CAI opened at $21.84 on Thursday. CAI International has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $447.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.24.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. CAI International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $95.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. CAI International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor Garcia bought 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $248,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Ogawa sold 1,225,214 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $27,947,131.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CAI International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CAI International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 38,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 102,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CAI International by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 58,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

