CafePress (PRSS) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CafePress earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PRSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,563. CafePress has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. CafePress had a negative return on equity of 29.35% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CafePress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

