C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189,100 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 7.7% of C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 999,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 75.8% in the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 145,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 62,920 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $332,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.68%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.