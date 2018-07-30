BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 109,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BWX Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BWX Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies opened at $65.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $517,748.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $67,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,774 shares of company stock worth $716,058. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

