BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 109,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BWX Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BWX Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BWX Technologies opened at $65.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48.
In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $517,748.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $67,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,774 shares of company stock worth $716,058. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.
BWX Technologies Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.