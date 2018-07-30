BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Holdings Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $63,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $517,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,774 shares of company stock worth $716,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

