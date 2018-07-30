Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,832 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.34% of Burlington Stores worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores traded up $0.87, reaching $150.75, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.96. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at $47,463,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Katz sold 11,562 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $1,738,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,776. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

