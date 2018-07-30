Burcon Nutrascience (BUR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Burcon Nutrascience earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.8611488791082 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Burcon Nutrascience remained flat at $$0.52 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Burcon Nutrascience has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.46.

About Burcon Nutrascience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation develops plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional and renewable plant proteins. The company's patented processes utilize oilseed for the production of purified plant proteins that exhibit nutritional, functional, and nutraceutical profiles.

