Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $417,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $842,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,162. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

