Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 10,646 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF traded down $0.01, reaching $21.04, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,259. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

