Buckingham Research Boosts Trinity Industries (TRN) Price Target to $45.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its price objective hoisted by Buckingham Research from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRN. Vertical Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Trinity Industries opened at $37.29 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

