Buckingham Research Boosts Gentherm (THRM) Price Target to $38.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective increased by Buckingham Research from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THRM. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.70.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 4,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,302. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $31,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,433 shares in the company, valued at $986,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $688,726.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,529.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,839. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gentherm by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.