Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 104.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,962,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,858 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,207 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 3,193.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,609 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,802,000 after acquiring an additional 661,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,976,000 after acquiring an additional 563,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BPL stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $429,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Buckeye Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.
Buckeye Partners Profile
Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.
See Also: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.