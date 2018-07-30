Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 104.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,962,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,858 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,207 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 3,193.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,609 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,802,000 after acquiring an additional 661,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,976,000 after acquiring an additional 563,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPL stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Buckeye Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $429,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Buckeye Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

