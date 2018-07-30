BTIM Corp. Has $8.27 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Polaris Industries worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.36.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $104.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

