BTIM Corp. Has $7.29 Million Stake in German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC)

BTIM Corp. cut its position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned 0.88% of German American Bancorp. worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GABC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 959,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, German American Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 27,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,274 shares in the company, valued at $636,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,535. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of German American Bancorp. opened at $37.09 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $851.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.35%. research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

