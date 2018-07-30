BTIM Corp. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

BTIM Corp. reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned about 0.20% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Buckingham Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Shares of SAFM opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.39. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

