BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) is Towerview LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Towerview LLC lessened its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the quarter. BRT Apartments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

In other BRT Apartments news, VP George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,027.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT Apartments traded up $0.22, reaching $12.85, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 45,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,485. The company has a market cap of $181.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.43. BRT Apartments Corp has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.87 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 29.70%. research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.