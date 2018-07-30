Brooks Macdonald Group (BRK) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.49) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,163.17 ($28.63).

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.52) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,810 ($23.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($34.18).

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 1,000 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($25.81), for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,810.72).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning, Funds and Property Management, and International.

