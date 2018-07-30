Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.35%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $564,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,031 shares of company stock valued at $40,636,328 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

