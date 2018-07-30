Brokerages Set Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Target Price at $51.00

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VR. ValuEngine upgraded Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 24,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $1,684,058.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,542.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $462,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,758. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Validus during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Validus during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Validus by 2,281.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Validus during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Validus during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VR opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Validus has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

