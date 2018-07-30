Brokerages Set QAD Inc. Class A (QADA) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

QADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded QAD Inc. Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised QAD Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on QAD Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company.

QAD Inc. Class A traded down $1.60, reaching $49.40, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,632. The company has a market cap of $991.18 million, a PE ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 1.09. QAD Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.73 million. QAD Inc. Class A had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. Class A will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. QAD Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is -61.70%.

In other QAD Inc. Class A news, CAO Kara Bellamy sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $32,467.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,036.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $523,013.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,736. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QAD Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 226.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

