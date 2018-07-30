Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Target Price at $65.50

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.97 on Friday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 18.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.