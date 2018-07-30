Brokerages Set Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) PT at $14.43

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $52,566.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Young Kwon sold 15,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $351,691.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,743 shares of company stock worth $5,053,114. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

MNTA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.20. 12,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,626. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.